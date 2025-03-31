Self Titled – Red Camel Collective

There’s something especially ebullient about the four-piece outfit that calls itself Red Camel Collective. The band — comprised of Heather Berry Mabe on lead and harmony vocals and guitar, Tony Mabe on banjo and harmony vocals, Curt Love on bass, and Johnathan Dillon on mandolin — puts the focus on conveying a joyful and jubilant sound, one that’s rich with revelry and flush with imagery and enticement.

The four are also members of the Junior Sisk Band, and their name was chosen in tribute to Sisk and his song, The Man In Red Camels. It’s worth noting that it not only inspired their handle, but also the themes that occupy several of their songs. Sisk’s song was written about a man who was prone to reminisce about bygone days, and an old man who plowed his fields clad in a pair of Red Camel brand overalls.

Those Red Camels aren’t necessarily in style anymore, and for all we know, they may not be manufactured any longer either. However, Red Camel Collective retains a similar sense of nostalgia, and in songs such as Roll On Mississippi, Night Coach Out Of Dallas, and Leavin’ You and Mobile Too, they namecheck earlier environs and fill the melodies with wistful reflection. The aforementioned Roll On Mississippi is the rousing and enticing opening track, one that sets the tone for all that follows. In Spite of Me maintains that same sense of obvious exuberance. The same can be said of Halfway Down. Indeed, Heather Mabe’s vocals do an excellent job of keeping the energy and enthusiasm at a peak throughout.

That’s not to say there’s no variation in the tone. Leavin’ You and Memphis adds a hint of whimsy, while All I Need shares the soothing sound of a laidback lament. On the other hand, Sincerity is conveyed with pure drive and deliberation.

To their credit, the band is able to enlist some top-notch players to assist in their efforts — among them, Michael Cleveland and Stephen Burwell playing fiddles, dobro players Gaven Largent and Jeff Partin, and Sharon White and Suzanne Cox, both of whom share the vocals on the vibrant closing track, Last Time I Saw Him.

That said, the band shows plenty of prowess all on their own, but that’s no surprise as they are all experienced veterans in bluegrass. With Heather Mabe responsible for writing five of the album’s ten tracks, she specifically affirms the fact that Red Camel Collective is ready to assume a prominent place alongside today’s current bastions of bluegrass.

This is an exceptional project, well worthy of your attention.