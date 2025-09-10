Self-titled – Larry Keel & Jon Stickley

Larry Keel and Jon Stickley are mainstays in the jam grass world due to their energy and high octane instrumentalism. Having developed a friendship twenty years ago, the duo decided it was time to record a project capturing their musical bond. The resulting self-titled EP captures both men’s flatpicking guitar prowess, and their compositional creativity. All but one of the five tracks were written by either of the two men.

The project opens with Future Ghost. Written by Jon shortly after he became a father, this piece does a particularly fine job of demonstrating Keel and Stickley’s individual approaches on their instrument.

The following track, Sailor Suit, is the only non-original song on this project. First recorded by Acoustic Syndicate on their 1999 album, Tributaries, Stickley’s voice is front and center with emotional energy all throughout.

Pioneers brings us a fresh take on a song that Larry Keel wrote in the late 1990s, inspired by the route that the settlers took to enter the new American West. The lyrics tell a compelling story, with Keel serving as a captivating narrator.

Take The Air is another composition by Jon Stickley. Inspired by the work of David Grisman and Tony Rice, this tune’s unique 7/4 time signature makes for an intriguing and challenging piece of music.

The EP ends on a somber, yet poignant note with Starborn. Written by Keel as a tribute to his late friend and beloved jam grass musician, Jeff Austin, this song tells his story of bringing his all on the stage while internally facing serious emotional struggles.

This collaboration between Larry Keel & Jon Stickley is one not to be missed. It beautifully demonstrates their enduring friendship and their inventiveness as artists.