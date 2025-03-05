Self-titled – EZRA

Chamber music combined with hard driving bluegrass seems like an incompatible combination, but with nine original pieces all composed by guitarist Jesse Jones, EZRA’s debut album shows this unusual pairing actually comes together brilliantly.

EZRA is a supergroup consisting of Jacob Joliff on mandolin, Max Allard on banjo, Jesse Jones on guitar and piano, and Craig Butterfield on double bass. All nine tracks give each member a chance to bring their specialty to the table. In the case of both Smoke In The Valley and Banjaleena, we get a chance to hear Max Allard’s banjo work, tinged with bluegrass and jazz influences. Contrabuffoon on the other hand is a brilliant example of Craig Butterfield’s bass playing.

The Jolly Joliff named for Jacob, gives him a chance to shine. With a swingy rhythmic feel, this piece gives us an even wider scope of Jacob’s improvisational abilities.

The closing track, Dix-Neuf, features Jesse Jones on piano, adding an even smoother texture alongside the banjo, mandolin, and bass. Jones’ lead work in particular is another example of how well each of these different musical realms can surprisingly coexist alongside each other.

This self-titled debut is the first of two recordings that have been released by Ezra thus far. With audacious spirit and inspiration, this dynamic ensemble has created instrumental music that crosses genre lines in a fresh, exciting manner.