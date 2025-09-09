Seldom Scene to Main Attraction Management

The Seldom Scene – photo © Jeromie Stephens

Can it really be 53 years since The Seldom Scene first introduced themselves to the bluegrass world?

Yep… it was 1971 when John Starling, John Duffey, Ben Eldridge, Mike Auldridge, and Tom Gray first started playing together, bringing a wholly new sound and approach to the genre. Tom is now the sole living original member of that iconic group, but the name has survived the many personnel changes over the years, as had the music.

Today’s Scene not only has none of the founding members, only three of the five current players were ever in the band with one. But the deep love for their music has kept a version of The Seldom Scene on the road, and in the studio, these many years since they started. They not only keep the music of the early recordings alive, they continue to make new albums in that style.

Now Main Attraction Management, so named for founder and chief agent Laura Mainer, will offer exclusive booking representation for The Seldom Scene. Here they join a roster of top bluegrass talent like Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Donna Ulisse, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Caroline Owens & New Company, and East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass Pride Band.

Current Scene guitarist and newest member Clay Hess says that his experience with Laura shows her to be a perfect fit for the band.

“As a bandleader with my own band, we played at the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. In those instances, I had direct dealings with Laura. I knew then, from those interactions, that she was kind, driven, honest, and organized. I could not think of anyone else that I would rather work with.”

Current members of Seldom Scene also include Lou Reid on mandolin, Fred Travers on reso-guitar, Ronnie Simpkins on bass, and Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle.

Mainer says that she is beyond elated to be handling the booking for these guys.

“What an honor to handle the booking for the legendary Seldom Scene. I am excited to get the ball rolling on planning their 2026 tour schedule and beyond. Delighted with the opportunity to work with them!”

Full details about booking The Seldom Scene, or any of the Main Attraction Management artists, can be found online.