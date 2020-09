Seldom Scene returns to The Birchmere

Live music is back, y’all!!

This past Saturday, Seldom Scene returned to The Birchmere in Alexandria for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns started in March. The iconic club has been their home base for many years in the DC area, and this was their second show back on stage over the weekend. Reso-man Fred Travers said that the band hadn’t played a show together since New Year’s Eve at The Birchmere in 2019.

Fortunately, Jeromie Stephens was on hand to capture the proceedings. It was his first show back since quarantines took effect as well, and he was as happy to be back as the band, and the highly receptive audience.