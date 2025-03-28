Seesaw – new single from ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band

The Bluegrass, Old Time and Roots Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has an honors band, which invites the very strongest players in the program to participate each semester. Billed as the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band, it is led by program director Dan Boner, and has over the years featured pickers and singers who have gone on to professional careers in bluegrass.

Today the 2025 Bluegrass Pride Band has released a single, Seesaw, written by current guitarist and vocalist Audrey Neel, with support from bandmates Steven Ivey on banjo, Ethan Church on mandolin, Reid Warren on fiddle, and Will Potts on bass.

The song was produced by Boner at the ETSU Recording Lab.

Audrey mentioned how meticulous Professor Dan was in the studio, and how much her fellow Pride Band mates added to her song.

“I love the sweet tone that Ethan came up with and how Will was so particular with what notes he was playing on the bass. I love the call and response that Steven delivered, and how Reid harmonized so pleasantly.”

She also related how valuable her time spent being mentored by Tim Stafford of Blue Highway was, who is completing his second year as Artist In Residence in the program.

“Something that I really enjoy about working with Tim is the fact that I can tell him exactly what I want, and he can help me deliver it just right. He said to go about the choruses with generic advice that doesn’t necessarily only apply to the main characters of the song, but to everyone, and in different ways and meanings. Within a short timeframe, the rest of the song was complete.”

Here’s a sample of the track…

Seesaw is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.