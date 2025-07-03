Seeing The Best of You from Laura Orshaw

Laura Orshaw – photo © Scott Simontacchi

Dark Shadow Recording has a new single for bluegrass fiddler and vocalist Laura Orshaw, one titled Seeing The Best of You, the second from her upcoming sophomore album with the label.

It’s a honky-tonk bluegrass song Laura wrote with her husband, Josh Rinkel, who plays guitar and adds duet harmony vocals, about a woman who is realizing that infatuation with her romantic partner is blinding her to his lies and deceit. The lyrics employ spectacles as a metaphor for her being unable to see the truth.

Laura said that they hit on the idea through what started as a lighthearted exercise for breaking her writer’s block.

“Josh Rinkel and I were killing time on a car ride. I’d been feeling stuck in my songwriting, so he suggested we do an exercise – just name the first object that comes to mind and write a song about it, even if it seems totally off the wall! Well, the word that came to mind was ‘glasses,’ and this silly practice turned into a song about questioning whether you’re really seeing clearly in your relationship.”

Orshaw gives it a soulful, country-style delivery with lovely twin fiddles. Further support from Rinkel on guitar, Frank Evans on banjo, Michael Prewitt on mandolin, and Max Etling on bass.

They turn in a highly satisfying track that will bear multiple listenings. Check it out.

Seeing The Best of You is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.