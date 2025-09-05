Second Daddy Gene from Tony Holt & The Wildwood Valley Boys

The Wildwood Valley Boys have a new single to share, the last ahead of their upcoming album release, A Few From The South, expected this fall.

This latest is one written and sung by guitarist Tony Holt, a true story about a neighborhood friend who served as a surrogate dad when Tony’s father, Aubrey Holt, was out touring with The Boys From Indiana. He calls it Second Daddy Gene, a tribute to a good man Holt fondly recalls from his childhood.

The track shows just how faithfully Tony’s music continues the Boys From Indiana sound, pioneered by his father and uncles, plus their great uncle Harley Gabbard. They had a powerful impact on bluegrass in the 1970s and ’80s, bringing forward a style that was unique at the time, and remains so today.

With Tony in The Wildwood Valley Boys are Tom Feller on mandolin, banjo, reso-guitar, and bass, plus Jonathan Rigsby on fiddle. Feller also sings the harmonies.

Tom Feller is a part of the Holt clan himself, through his mom who was sister to Aubrey, Jerry, and Tommy Holt.

The Boys give the song a real throwback vibe, which serves its lyrics well. Tony Holt is a solid a traditional bluegrass vocalist as we have on the scene today, and he delivers Second Daddy Gene in a manner that would surely make his father proud.

Give it a listen and see if you don’t agree.

Second Daddy Gene is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.