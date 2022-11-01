Seasons of Love from Tina Adair

One of our very favorite bluegrass singers, Tina Adair, is back with a new single today from Engelhardt Music Group.

Seasons of Love is a bluesy grasser from Glen Duncan, Adam Engelhardt, Don McAfee, and Eddie Sanders, which Tina gives her sterling best with her powerful voice.

Adair tells us that she likes that the song sounds both old and new at the same time.

“I fell in love with this song and wanted to record it the first time I heard it. Adam sent it to me years back and I’ve held on to it ever since. This album was finally the right fit for it. My favorite part about Seasons of Love is that it’s a brand new song, steeped deep in that traditional vein. It just reminds me of one of the old standards.”

She is supported on the track by Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby and Pat McGrath on guitar, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Wes Hightower sings harmony behind Tina.

See what you think…

Look for Seasons of Love now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.