Season 5 of The Dailey & Vincent Show to air on Circle

A new season of The Dailey & Vincent Show is set to air this spring on the Circle network. It will be the fifth season for their musical variety show, mixing the band’s bluegrass and Gospel music with comedy, interviews, and special guest performances each episode.

New shows will begin airing in April, and given Jamie and Darrin’s penchant for bluegrass, Gospel, and traditional country music, the weekly guests will reflect all those influences.

Here is the spring lineup:

April 6 – Clint Black

April 13 – Jimmy Fortune

April 20 – The Oak Ridge Boys

April 27 – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

May 4 – Brandy Williams, Christopher Duffley, The Jordan Family Band

May 11 – Easton Corbin

May 18 – Dailey & Vincent

May 25 – Jake Hoot

June 1 – Dan Tyminski

June 8 – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

June 15 – Comedian Karen Mills

Look for The Dailey & Vincent Show on Tuesday evenings at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Circle. The Circle network is available on many cable and satellite television packages. It can also be viewed on most smart TVs or devices through a free app. Full details can be found online.