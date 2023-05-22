Search for new IBMA Executive Director underway

The International Bluegrass Music Association has officially launched its search for a new Executive Director in the wake of their most recent ED, Pat Morris, taking his leave earlier this year to deal with a family health issue. Prior director Paul Schiminger has stepped in to serve as interim ED.

This is a challenging and important position, which requires a wide range of skills and experience, but which also allows someone with the requisite leadership and financial background to work in the wonderful world of bluegrass music.

The IBMA is a membership organization which serves the professional interests of its members in the bluegrass industry, including recording and touring artists, songwriters, producers, record labels, event producers, artists representatives and managers, instrument builders, radio programmers, graphic and visual artists, media, merchandisers, and anyone else who is a part of this business.

The position is for their offices in Nashville, TN.

The IBMA encourages all of its members, and everyone with a love for bluegrass music, to consider whether they might have the necessary requirements to fulfill the needs of this position, or to consider anyone you know who may be a likely candidate, and reach out to IBMA Board Chair Mike Simpson (mike@tsgky.com 270-782-8282)

Here is the official job description:

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Executive Director for the International Bluegrass Music Association is a key leader driving goals and objectives as well as working with the board of directors to shape and articulate the overall strategic plan for the organization. In essence, the Executive Director provides overall leadership, direction, and guidance of IBMA’s activities. The Board of Directors is seeking a strong leader, one who can evaluate the effectiveness of the organization’s operations and develop and maintain organizational structure, as well as oversee and develop staff.

The Executive Director will also represent the IBMA to regulatory bodies, other agencies, community and civic organizations, donors, funders and supporters, and the general public. In addition to ensuring the day-to-day success of the operations, the Executive Director will also work strategically to position the IBMA for future growth, sustainability, and relevance.

Responsibilities include the following:

LEADERSHIP

Manages all aspects of IBMA World of Bluegrass including both internal functions and those contracted to others

Oversees efforts to grow membership and serve members to ensure their needs are met

Provides oversight of all other programs and goals

Acts as the spokesperson for organization

Develops and implements operational plans, policies, and goals that further strategic objectives

Attends Board Meetings as an ex-officio member

Executes board-approved policies

Efficiently maintains a competent and effective staff

Provides leadership to organization personnel and contractors through effective objective setting, delegation, and communication

Ensures that appropriate salary and wage structures are maintained

Delegates authority and responsibility to staff and contractors

Oversees the execution of established office procedures

Ensures that job descriptions are current

Conducts performance appraisals as required

Formulates and implements corrective action as needed

FINANCIAL:

Maintains full awareness of the complete financial, statistical, and accounting records of the organization

Ensures that operating results established in the annual budget are achieved and the control of operating expenses within budget

Ensures the accuracy, integrity, and timeliness of all financial accounting and reporting

Signs all checks and obtains secondary signature when required

Ensures the preparation of the annual budget for board approval

Facilitates fundraising activities including short term and long term sponsorship relationships

Creates diversified income streams

MANAGEMENT:

Ensures administrative staff remains current to organization business and Board directives/approvals that affect their functions and areas of responsibility

Works with the Board of Directors on governance policy issues by providing support and by initiating approved recommendations or actions

Ensures compliance to minimum standards in accordance with all government legislation, regulations and guidelines pertinent to the organization’s role as an employer and non- profit agency

Recommends to the Board changes to policies and procedures that would improve the organization

Maintains an effective and cost efficient office environment

Determines staff training and/or equipment needs of clerical and administrative employees, taking into account annual budget allocations

Submits all information, reports and records as requested or required by law to appropriate government officials and/or the Board of Directors

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE DESIRED:

Bachelor’s degree in Business or other relevant field

Experience leading an organization or department to include hiring, developing and directing staff, setting organization objectives and managing a budget

Experience leading a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) a plus but not a requirement

Experience in development and fundraising in a nonprofit organization a plus

Experience working with a Board of Directors a plus

Experience setting and achieving financial goals and productivity agendas

Experience with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion goals and initiatives

Strong leadership skills

Strong planning skills

Working knowledge of bluegrass music, the industry, and stakeholders as well as an overall understanding of the broader music industry

An excellent communicator, both written and verbal

Creative, flexible, and adaptable

Strong organizational and execution skills

A relationship builder

Results-oriented

Proven problem solving skills

Leadership skills to translate strategy into specific goals and objectives

COMPENSATION:

Starting salary range: $95,000 – $110,000, based on candidate experience

Competitive benefits available include health, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a Defined Contribution Retirement Plan.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mike Simpson, Board Chair International Bluegrass Music Association mike@tsgky.com 270-782-8282