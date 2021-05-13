Sea of Heartbreak from The Country Store – socially distanced video

Hugh Moore with OMS Records in Nashville has put together another of his socially-distanced videos, combining tracks from pickers all across the US into an impressive audio and video mix of classic traditional bluegrass. This latest, for Don Gibson’s Sea of Heartbreak, shows just how much Hugh has learned about video editing since the pandemic restrictions last year forced everyone inside.

Once agin, he has Billy Troy singing lead, supported by Moore on banjo and tenor vocal, and Ray Legere on fiddle. Also appearing in this one are John Fussell on guitar, Chip Bach on mandolin, and Steven Donnelly on bass. Hugh calls the rotating band by the name Country Store.

The process is fairly complicated… Each player records an audio track of their part, and then shoots video to match the audio. Hugh collects all these tracks, and mixes the audio in his studio, and imports all the video into his computer, where he creates a composite that looks quite like a live band playing together.

None of these have been produced for sale, simply as a project to keep the creative juices flowing while live shows were prohibited.

Here’s Sea of Heartbreak.

You can find all of the other socially-distanced videos at the OMS Records YouTube channel. Very much worth your time.