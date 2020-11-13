Scott Napier mandolin LP giveaway winners announced

Bluegrass mandolinist and educator, Scott Napier, has announced the recipients in his second round of giveaways to young aspiring mandolinists at Mandolin Cafe.

After going through his extensive collection of vintage LPS, and discovering some duplicates, Scott has used his prominence in the mandolin community to attract the attention of young students of the instrument, and offer them a chance to own one of these irreplaceable gems.

The purpose of him donating these albums to a good home is two-fold: to ensure that the next generation of pickers has a solid grounding in the music that came before, and to highlight some of these up and coming youngsters, already dedicated to the mandolin in their teens.

Napier made this video to share the winners of these five recordings, who range in age from 11 to 18 years of age, and the records they will receive.

Well done Scott, and congratulations to Nate Amundson, Gunnar Salyer, Kaitlyn Briggs, Justin Hein, and Teo Quale! Be looking for their names in the future.