Scott Napier leaving Wildfire

Scott Napier has announced that he is giving up his mandolin position with Wildfire. He is departing the group along with its founding bassist, Curt Chapman.

A big part of the reason is Napier’s recent move to Owensboro, KY where he serves as the program Coordinator for the newly-established Capital Bluegrass & Traditional Music focus at the local community college. Prior to this appointment he had been on the faculty of the similar program at Hazard Community and Technical College in eastern Kentucky.

He says that you’ll still hear his mandolin out there, however.

“My focus and priorities have really centered here in Owensboro—between my work at Owensboro Community & Technical College and helping build the Bluegrass & Traditional Music program, as well as staying active in the thriving local music community. All of that has kept me more than busy.

It’s been a real pleasure playing with Robert, Curt, Matt, and Johnny. I’m especially proud of the Quiet Country Town album we recorded for Pinecastle.

While I’m leaving the band, I don’t plan on slowing down musically. I just hope to keep performing more locally and regionally. Owensboro’s proximity to Nashville makes it a great spot to find the right creative outlet and keep doing what I love most—playing and promoting the mandolin!”

More information on Scott’s musical pursuits can be found online, as can full details on the Bluegrass & Traditional Music program at OCTC.