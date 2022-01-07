Scholarships available for Steve Kaufman’s Acoustic Kamps

Every summer for the past 25 years, flatpicking master Steve Kaufman and Donna Dixon have welcomed hundreds of pickers to Maryville, TN for their annual Acoustic Kamps.

These are separated into two weeklong events: The Old Time and Traditional Week, which this year runs June 12-18, followed by Bluegrass Week, June 19-25. Students can register for one or both of these Kamps, each offering opportunities to study with top players and instructors on multiple instruments and disciplines. One of the things that make these in-depth workshops so popular is that students can switch around all week, taking banjo classes one day, fiddle sessions the next, and songwriting the next, or simply concentrate on the style and instrument they like all for 7 days.

It is a major investment in yourself to attend any of the high level workshops offered each year, but Kaufman has been offering a scholarship program this past 20 years to help those of straightened means. Initially managed by Harry Moore, who both saw to raising the funds to offer these awards, and going through all the applications every year, it has been named in his honor since his passing last year.

Both age and financial need are considered in choosing scholarship recipients, along with ability and promise. Awards can be put towards either week of Kaufman Kamp, including accommodations in Maryville, though recipients will be responsible for their own travel costs to get there.

Even though the Kamps don’t begin for five months, scholarship applications are due by March 1. An application form can be downloaded online, which requires information about the student, the instrument they play, their goals in learning to play, and a recommendation from a teacher or friend. Award recipients will be announce on April 1 to allow students to make plans to attend in June.

Applicants 18 years old and above may attend Kamp on their own. Those 17 or younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult at least 21 years of age. A special reduced rate is offered for Kamp Kompanions who attend as a guardian, but who will not be studying from the instructors.

The number of awards given each year is dependent on fundraising, so we won’t know the number until the announcement in April.

All the details can be found on the Kaufman Kamp Harry Moore scholarship page online. Good luck!