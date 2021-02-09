Scholarship applications open for Monroe Mandolin Camp

More good news for the 2021 bluegrass season…

The Monroe Mandolin Camp is planning on holding this year’s event in person, at the DuBose Conference Center in Monteagle, TN as has been their custom. Last year the camp had to be held virtually in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, but everything is a go to meet together in real life in 2020.

Though mandolin is in the name, this popular five-day instructional workshop also has tracks for banjo, guitar, fiddle, bass, and harmony singing, with top teachers on site for all these courses. More than 100 separate classes are offered, along with organized jams, concerts, and catered meals in a bucolic setting with recreational activities aplenty.

The Camp also offers scholarships each year, underwritten by a mix of bluegrass-related businesses, and current and former attendees, allowing younger players or those with limited means to attend. For 2020, underwriters include Gilchrist Mandolins and Guitars​, ​The Violin Shop​, ​Dudenbostel Stringed Instruments,​ ​Robert Dragone Memorial Scholarship, and a number of individual contributions.

To submit for a scholarship award, you simply need to create a video of yourself playing either mandolin, banjo, fiddle, or guitar, and uploading it to YouTube. Once uploaded, applicants are requested to send the YouTube link by email to the Camp organizers, with a 400 word essay describing your musical pursuits, why you are interested in Bill Monroe’s music, and your goals for attending the camp.

Scholarships are open to any age player.

Scholarship application dates will run on the following schedule:

Mandolin – March 1-15 (winners announced April 1)

Banjo – March 1-15 (winners announced April 1)

Fiddle – April 1 -15 (winners announced May 1)

Guitar – April 1-15 (winners announced May 1)

Full Camp details are available online. Additional questions about this year’s scholarships can be directed to the organizers by email.