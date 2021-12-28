Schnaps und Gefühl (Liquor and Feeling) video from The Wortmann Brothers

Skip to content
Our German bluegrass buddies,
The Wortmann Brothers, have shared another of their clever songs, played in their own distinctive primitive bluegrass style.
The brothers, Frank on guitar and mandolin and Ulrich on banjo, have been involved with bluegrass since they were in college when they first came upon banjo music. The two, both high school teachers, continue to play together and write wonderfully sardonic songs in a traditional bluegrass form.
This latest is called
Schnaps und Gefühl, which translates as Liquor and Feelings, about how the two never mix well.
Watch the video, and check out Ulrich’s translation below if your German is a bit shaky..
Du standest vorne weiter am Tresen
Das Glas vor dir, das war schon leer
Ich dachte’ das Schicksal würde grüßen
Ich trank nen Schnaps und du noch mehr
Refrain:
Schnaps und Gefühl das sind zwei Pferde
Auf die ein Sattel niemals passt
Schnaps und Gefühl das sind zwei Esel
Aus denen du besser Würste machst
Wir trafen uns auf ner Cocktailparty
Wir waren so zu wie es nur ging
Mit Tunnelblick sah’ aus wie Liebe
Beim Tageslicht war alles hin
Beim Häppchen an der Häppchentheke
Hauchtest du leise, dass du mich magst
Sechs Schnäpe später wuste ich die Antwort
Dein Blick war wässrig ich sprach ins Grab
You’re standing next to the counter
The drinking glass in front of you was already empty
I was thinking the destiny is giving a sign
I took a liquor and you even more
Chorus:
Liquor and feeling thats two horses
On which one saddle never fits
Liquor and feelings thats two donkeys
You better make sausages from it
We meet at a cocktail party
We were as drunk as drunk can be
With tunnel vision (of alcohol) it looks like love
With daylight it was all gone
While having an appetizer at the appetizer counter
You whispered gently that you like me
Six liquors later I knew my answer
Your glance was teary, I was talking to a grave
Ulrich also shared a translation of he and Frank’s exchange at the beginning of the video. He calls it “brother talk.”
“Nochmal, da, bei dir war das rhythmisch falsch!”
“Nein”-
“Okay, schniief.”
“Ich kann das gar nicht rhrytmisch falsch machen.”
“Let’s try again, you got the rhythm wrong!”
“No”
“Okay, (sniffing)”
“I can’t play rhythmically wrong.”
You’re welcome.
