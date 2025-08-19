Say Darlin’ Say from Remedy Tree

Just ahead of their debut album with Mountain Fever Records, Florida’s Remedy Tree brings out a final single. It’s their interpretation of an old folk song that’s long been part of the Appalachian tradition, Say Darlin’ Say.

For this cut the band’s quartet format is augmented by the melodic clawhammer banjo of Victor Furtado. He joins lead vocalist Gabriel Acevedo on fiddle, Abigail Acevedo on bass and harmony vocal, Nathan Beaumont on guitar and harmony vocal, and Bryce Griffin on mandolin.

Remedy Tree blends old time and bluegrass on Say Darlin’ Say, as is their tendency. Typically, they record their own original material, but this diversion offers a demonstration of how they treat a beloved standard.

Have a listen.

Say Darlin’ Say is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Their full album, Beyond What I Can see, is expected on September 12.