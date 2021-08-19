Save Me drops for King James Boys

Skip to content
Morning Glory Music has released a new single from The King James Boys, a familiar Gospel favorite written by David Ray Johnson called . Save Me
It maintains the band’s penchant for putting their bluegrass stamp on southern Gospel style harmony singing, which has been their trademark sound for nearly thirty years now.
Lead singer and guitarist Randy Spencer says that he and the Boys have been meaning to record this one for some time now.
“We fell in love with
Save Me several years back and knew we wanted to record it at some point. The song fits well on this project. The lyrics and the message moved us, and we hope it will move and uplift all those who listen to the song. We had a great time recording Save Me, and we hope everyone will enjoy it as much as we have.”
Spencer is joined by regular bandmates Cole Spencer on bass, Curtis Lewis on banjo, Will Hart on mandolin, and Josh Greene on fiddle. Their quartet is made up of Randy, Cole, Will, and Josh.
Check it out…
Save Me from The King James Boys is available now wherever you stream or download music online.
