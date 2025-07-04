Savannah from The Wildwood Valley Boys

The Wildwood Valley Boys have released a new single, Savannah, a song written by lead vocalist Tony Holt’s father, Aubrey Holt, of The Boys From Indiana fame.

Tony is a fine, traditional bluegrass singer, and created this group to keep the sound of his father, and his uncles, Tom and Jerry Holt’s, style of music alive. Tom Feller, who sings tenor to Tony and plays multiple instruments, also derives from the Holts, the son of Aubrey, Jerry, and Tom’s sister.

When they perform live, The Wildwood Valley Boys have Tony on guitar and Tom on mandolin, with Wes Miller on banjo, Matt DeSpain on reso-guitar, Jonathon Rigsby on fiddle, and Keith Eckstein on bass. But on the new single, Darren Beachley joins Tom and Tony singing a high baritone, with Feller playing all the instruments save fiddle, which Rigsby handles, and harmonica, played by Mike Stevens.

It’s a lovely waltz-time ballad that should thrill the soul of anyone who loves old time bluegrass, and those who recall The Boys From Indiana.

Have a listen.

Savannah is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.