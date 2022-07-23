Saturday/Sunday photos from the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

US Navy Band Country Current at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival – photo © Tara Linhardt

Here are Tara Linhardt’s images from the weekend at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival. For many people, this day is the highlight of the event when the Kids Academy students take the stage.

The festival brings in professional mentors to work with these young pickers, and their Saturday performance gives them all a chance to show off all they have learned over the past few days.

  • Jerry Douglas signs autographs at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeff Douglas backstage with Country Current at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeff Douglas backstage with Country Current at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Country Current Saturday morning set at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Country Current Saturday morning set at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jerry Douglas with the Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jerry Douglas with the Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jerry Douglas with the Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Young fiddler busking for money for the Bluegrass Kids Academy at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mandolin player in the campground at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sunday morning Gospel set with Dry Branch Fire Squad with special guest Jerry Douglas at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Take down of the festival stage after it's all over at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Kids Academy teachers giving last minute advice before heading to the stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

