Saturday photos from IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2021

We’re closing in on the end of our coverage from last week’s World of Bluegrass, IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, and the weekend IBMABluegrass Live! festivals. There may be a couple further photo galleries posted, but this is the final one from Raleigh photographer, Bill Reaves. We thank him for his coverage this year!

Attendance picked up substantially for the weekend events, though there were still plenty of seats available at the Red Hat Amphitheater. But lots of folks came out for the Streetfest activities, with good crowds on the street all day and into the evening.

It will be interesting to see the numbers once IBMA recovers from this week, and has some firm attendance figures to share. Hopefully next year everyone will feel comfortable coming to Raleigh for World of Bluegrass, and there will be no restrictions on registration.