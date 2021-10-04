Saturday photos from IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2021

Posted on by John Lawless

Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2022 IBMA Bluegrass Live! – photo © Bill Reaves

We’re closing in on the end of our coverage from last week’s World of Bluegrass, IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, and the weekend IBMABluegrass Live! festivals. There may be a couple further photo galleries posted, but this is the final one from Raleigh photographer, Bill Reaves. We thank him for his coverage this year!

Attendance picked up substantially for the weekend events, though there were still plenty of seats available at the Red Hat Amphitheater. But lots of folks came out for the Streetfest activities, with good crowds on the street all day and into the evening.

It will be interesting to see the numbers once IBMA recovers from this week, and has some firm attendance figures to share. Hopefully next year everyone will feel comfortable coming to Raleigh for World of Bluegrass, and there will be no restrictions on registration.

  • Mountain Highway at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Warming up at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Tatiana Hargreaves and Allison de Groot at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Rosy Lopez with Fair Black Rose at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Alasya Zelweldi with Fair Black Rose at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Amy Garrett at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • The Price Sisters at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Lauren Price with The Price Sisters at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Leanna Price with The Price Sisters at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • The Price Sisters at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Energetic MC 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Hubby Jenkins at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Carolina Road at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Odessa Settles at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Jerry Douglas at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Jerry Douglas and Edgar Meyer at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Jerry Douglas and Edgar Meyer at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Jerry Douglas at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Jerry Douglas and Edgar Meyer at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Jerry Douglas, Odessa Settles, and Edgar Meyer at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Masked fiddler Nicky Sanders at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Woody Platt with Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Mike Guggino and Woody Platt with Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Mike Ashworth with Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Masked fiddler Nicky Sanders at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Masked fiddler Nicky Sanders at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Nicky Sanders and Graham Sharp with Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Graham Sharp with Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Allie Kral with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Allie Kral and Nick Piccinni with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Ben Kaufmann with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Nick Piccinni with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Dave Johnston with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Adam Aijala with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Allie Kral with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Dave Johnston with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves
  • Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Bill Reaves

