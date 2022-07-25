Saturday photos and videos from Grey Fox ’22

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Della Mae at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival – photo © Tara Linhardt

Here are photos and videos that Tara Linhardt captured on Saturday at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival. It turns out that we mixed up the Saturday and Sunday galleries on Friday (oops!), but things are properly labeled now.

Tomorrow we’ll have a detailed report from Mike Fiorito looking back at the whole festival weekend.

  • Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Nick Piccininni with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Nick Piccininni with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dave Johnston with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Allie Kral with Yonder Mountain String Band at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Martha Trachtenberg - songwriter workshop at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Uma Peters at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steve Earl at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steve Earl at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Slow Jam Tent at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Peter Rowan at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Peter Rowan at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Peter Rowan and David Farias with Peter Rowan and Los Texmaniacs at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mr. Sun at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mr. Sun at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Walsh with Mr. Sun at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Grant Gordy with Mr. Sun at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Aidan O'Donnell with Mr. Sun at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Fireside Collective at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • MC Brad Kolodner and a young fan pulling the raffle winners Saturday night at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae playing High Meadow Stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae fan boogeying down at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Sussman - NY City area's most famous bluegrass fan and show video recorder in his element at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Farias of Los Texmaniacs at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Clogging workshop with Trish Miller at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • MC Brad Kolodner at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Avril Smith of Della Mae at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Wildmans at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Aila Wildman of The Wildmans at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mary Doub and Ron Thomason presenting the Grey Fox college scholarships at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Grey Fox college scholarship recipient Shelby Martin at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Grey Fox college scholarship recipient Emmarose Turoff at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

Della Mae

Circus No. 9

Mr. Sun

Peter Rowan

