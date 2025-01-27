Saturday at SPBGMA 2025

Posted on by Roger Black

Saturday morning at SPBGMA brought the first round of the band competition. Over a dozen bands from all over the country took part. Contestants from Alaska to Florida and all points in between vied against one another in the 50th SPBGMA International Band Competition. The second round took place later in the afternoon with the final rounds to name the champions to be crowned on Sunday.

Saturday evening brought great entertainment in the form of The Larry Stephenson Band, The Junior Sisk Band, Nothin’ Fancy, The  Grascals, and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.

The awards show brought a few surprises. Junior Sisk made a very emotional speech as he accepted the trophy for album of the year. Junior was totally unaware that he had even been nominated for the award. He was backstage tuning his guitar when his name was called. The big winner for the night was The Kody Norris Show, taking home five awards including Entertainer of the Year.

Kody Norris hosts the 2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters in the 2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters in the 2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters in the 2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
Bonnie Bevins & Carolina Drive at the 2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
Bonnie Bevins & Carolina Drive at the 2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black
2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship (1/25/25) - phpto © Roger Black

Share this:

About the Author

Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today