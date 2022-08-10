Saturday at Pickin’ in Parsons 2022

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show moves stageward at Pickin’ in Parsons (8/6/22) – photo by Jeromie Stephens

Here is our final gallery of Jerome Stephens‘ images from the 2022 Pickin’ in Parsons festival in Parsons, WV. As always, he captured some of our favorite bluegrass entertainers both onstage and off, along with some of the flavor of the event.

Thanks Jeromie!

  • Joe Mullins contains Emerson Mainer backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jeff Parker and Jason Barie strike a formal pose backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Adam McIntosh warms up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jason Barie backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Little Roy Lewis backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Little Roy shows Joe how's it's done backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Little Roy Lewis backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Little Roy & Lizzy Show backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jaelee Roberts backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Hasee Ciaccio backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Deanie Richardson and Hasee Ciaccio with Sister Sadie at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Adam McIntosh with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jeff Parker with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Lizzy Long at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Seth Mulder & Midnight Run warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Seth Mulder & Midnight Run warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Colton Powers with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Adam McIntosh with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Creekside jammer at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Creekside jammers at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Russell Moore in a pensive moment backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mary Meyer takes the barber chair backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jaelee Roberts and Sister Sadie warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Banjo masters Little Roy Lewis and Joe Mullins at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Little Roy & Lizzy warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Little Roy's instrument stash on stage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Max Silverstein backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Picture time with Lizzy Long at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Little Roy & Lizzy Show move stageward at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Little Roy & Lizzy warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Little Roy & Lizzy warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Creekside jammers at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Creekside camping and jamming spot at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Sister Sadie warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Sister Sadie warming up by the comfort station at Pickin' in Parsons (8/6/22) - photo by Jeromie Stephens

About the Author

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

