Saturday at Grey Fox 2023

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Monster jam on Saturday night at Grey Fox 2023 – photo © Tara Linhardt

Along with the great music on the stages and in the campground of the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, there are also some wonderful parts of Grey Fox that set it apart from many other festivals. One such is the awarding of their annual scholarships, as well as raising money for other effective music education programs.

Money raised from buying a raffle ticket for the beautiful Beard Resonator guitar, Collings dreadnought guitar, Deering banjo, or the Northfield mandolin goes to support the Bluegrass Academy for Kids, Instructional Workshops, the IBMA Trust Fund, and the Grey Fox Scholarship Fund.

This year three lucky young, hard-working, and talented college-age musicians won the prestigious Grey Fox Bill Vernon Memorial Scholarship.The winners are G Rockwell (studying at New England Conservatory in Boston, MA), Tashi Litch (studying at Lawrence University in Wisconsin), and Grant Dresnok (studying at East Tennessee State University in Tennessee). 

Here is a little jam they did on stage introducing themselves to the audience. 

Lots of legendary artists hit the stages, as well as a number of hot new bands in the Grey Fox Emerging Artist Series, like Pictrola featured here. 

At the end of the evening, as is the Grey Fox tradition, there was a bombastic All Star Jam headed up by Darol Anger. Here is a wee little taste of some of the fun with the Jesse McReynolds classic, Dixie Hoedown

..and The Old Crossroads, featuring Joe Newberry.

MC Bill Knowlton at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Banjo workshop with Ben Wright, Tray Wellington, and G. Rockwell on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Banjo workshop with Ben Wright, Tray Wellington, and G. Rockwell on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Banjo workshop with Ben Wright, Tray Wellington, and G. Rockwell on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Eric Lee and John Benjamin of Poor Monroe on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Eric Lee, John Benjamin, & Sean Davis of Poor Monroe on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Ginger Smith of Ginger's Breakfast Cafe at Grey Fox, who has been with the festival since its beginning, read a beautiful poem she wrote for Mary Doub - photo © Tara Linhardt
Double biking at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Happy young fans on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Henhouse Prowlers on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Jake Howard with Henhouse Prowlers on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Henhouse Prowlers on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Henhouse Prowlers on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Jeremy Reichwein and Zachery Mongan of Big Pete and the Reichweins on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
John Benjamin of Poor Monroe on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Poor Monroe on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Students busking in the campground and raising money for the Kids Academy on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Students busking in the campground and raising money for the Kids Academy on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Students busking in the campground and raising money for the Kids Academy on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Morning yoga on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Happy faces on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Mary Doub announcing the scholarship recipients on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Big Pete and the Reichweins on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Mary Doub and Ron Thomason announcing the scholarship recipients on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Stan Zdonik, Mary Doub, and Ron Thomason announcing the scholarship recipients on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Puppet show on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
young-fans-mesmerized-by-kid-shows-in-the-Family-Tent-2
Pictrola moving between stages on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Pictrola moving between stages on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Pictrola on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Pictrola on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Tray Wellington Band on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sierra Hull on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sierra Hull on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Grand finale/monster jam on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Trey Wellington and Wes Corbett in the grand finale/monster jam on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sam Bush, Jake Howard, and Sierra Hull in the grand finale/monster jam on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sierra Hull in the grand finale/monster jam on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sam Bush joins Sierra Hull on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sam Bush joins Sierra Hull on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sam Bush Band on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sierra Hull in the grand finale/monster jam on Saturday at Grey Fox 2023 - photo © Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

