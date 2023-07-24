Saturday at Grey Fox 2023

Monster jam on Saturday night at Grey Fox 2023 – photo © Tara Linhardt

Along with the great music on the stages and in the campground of the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, there are also some wonderful parts of Grey Fox that set it apart from many other festivals. One such is the awarding of their annual scholarships, as well as raising money for other effective music education programs.

Money raised from buying a raffle ticket for the beautiful Beard Resonator guitar, Collings dreadnought guitar, Deering banjo, or the Northfield mandolin goes to support the Bluegrass Academy for Kids, Instructional Workshops, the IBMA Trust Fund, and the Grey Fox Scholarship Fund.

This year three lucky young, hard-working, and talented college-age musicians won the prestigious Grey Fox Bill Vernon Memorial Scholarship.The winners are G Rockwell (studying at New England Conservatory in Boston, MA), Tashi Litch (studying at Lawrence University in Wisconsin), and Grant Dresnok (studying at East Tennessee State University in Tennessee).

Here is a little jam they did on stage introducing themselves to the audience.

Lots of legendary artists hit the stages, as well as a number of hot new bands in the Grey Fox Emerging Artist Series, like Pictrola featured here.

At the end of the evening, as is the Grey Fox tradition, there was a bombastic All Star Jam headed up by Darol Anger. Here is a wee little taste of some of the fun with the Jesse McReynolds classic, Dixie Hoedown…

..and The Old Crossroads, featuring Joe Newberry.