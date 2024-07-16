Sarah Jarosz in Kalamazoo, MI

Sarah Jarosz at Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo, MI (7/11/24) – photo © Bryan Bolea

Despite a sketchy weather forecast, a near capacity crowd of ardent Sarah Jarosz fans filled Bell’s Brewery’s outdoor venue in Kalamazoo, MI long before she took the stage. Singing along and interacting with Ms. Jarosz throughout, these fans were not at all bothered by a little rain, the faint smell of a non-too happy skunk, or a few trains passing right behind the stage – the last of which blew its whistle just as Ms. Jarosz and the band hit the last beat of their much demanded encore.

An employee was overheard saying to another, “I’ve never seen a crowd stay so engaged with an artist through the whole show. She has them in her palm.”