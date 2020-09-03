Sarah Jarosz announced as World of Bluegrass keynote speaker

Skip to content
International Bluegrass Music Association has today announced Sarah Jarosz as the Keynote Speaker for the Business Conference portion of their upcoming virtual World of Bluegrass later this month.
Jarosz has been celebrated in acoustic music since she was still in high school in her native Texas, signing with Rounder Records before even starting college. Noted for her pure singing voice, clever songwriting, and ability on multiple string instruments, her career has been marked by success after success in the Americana world, including three Grammy Awards.
Throughout, Sarah has been frequently compared to Sierra Hull – or I should say, the two are often compared – as both came into the business at the same time in their teens, both studied music formally in Boston, and each has since gone on to achieve a great deal in the industry. These two extremely talented young ladies are friends, both living in Nashville, and both now pursuing a similar musical course.
For Jarosz, delivering this address is a distinct privilege.
“Having attended IBMA as a young kid just getting into bluegrass, and having returned more recently as a performer at their Raleigh conference, I’m deeply honored to have been asked to be this year’s keynote speaker. I look forward to helping kick things off!”
Her Keynote will open the virtual conference on Monday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). While mumanych of the offerings at World of Bluegrass this year are free to all online, this speech is among the sessions that are reserved for those who have registered for the conference. Registration is steeply reduced this year, at $99 for IBMA members and $149 for non-members.
The complete World of Bluegrass schedule is expected to be posted soon on the official event
web site.
