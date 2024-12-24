Santa’s Sleigh Breakdown from Tom Gantz

Posted on by John Lawless

Thomas Gantzerek is a musician and lyricist living in Japan, who goes professionally as Tom Gantz. He has composed a clever secular bluegrass Christmas song for this season, about a tragic incident in which Santa’s sleigh breaks down in the hills of Appalachia.

But, of course, the friendly denizens of the region pitch in to help get all the presents delivered on time, employing hillbilly wisdom and a good bit of improvisation..

Have a listen to Santa’s Sleigh Breakdown, with AI musical accompaniment, in the video below. It’s a hoot!

Santa’s Sleigh Breakdown is available from popular download and streaming services online.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

