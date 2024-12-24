Santa’s Sleigh Breakdown from Tom Gantz

Thomas Gantzerek is a musician and lyricist living in Japan, who goes professionally as Tom Gantz. He has composed a clever secular bluegrass Christmas song for this season, about a tragic incident in which Santa’s sleigh breaks down in the hills of Appalachia.

But, of course, the friendly denizens of the region pitch in to help get all the presents delivered on time, employing hillbilly wisdom and a good bit of improvisation..

Have a listen to Santa’s Sleigh Breakdown, with AI musical accompaniment, in the video below. It’s a hoot!

Santa’s Sleigh Breakdown is available from popular download and streaming services online.

