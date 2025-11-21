Santa Claus is Coming to Town from Kody Norris

It’s that time again! Christmas music is making its way to Bluegrass Today!

And we start with everybody’s favorite bluegrass Christmas elf, Kody Norris, and his new version of Santa Claus is Coming to Town. Can you just picture Kody and Mary Rachel all dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus?

The Kody Norris Show has put together this holiday treat just ahead of Thanksgiving, when most folks will accept that it’s OK to hum a carol or two. Kody sings the lead and plays guitar, with Mary Rachel on mandolin and bass, Hayden ‘Jim’ Hensley on banjo, percussion, and harmony vocal, plus Jason Barie adding fiddle.

It’s great fun, and sure to get you in a holiday mood – bluegrass style.

Have a listen.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town from The Kody Norris Show is available now from Rebel Records at popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.