Sandy Boys video from New Valley String Band

New Valley String Band has released another music video of their Swedish take on old time music.

Fiddler Adam Bülow, guitarist Michael Nyberg, and banjo player Lukas Lindberg met while studying music together in high school, and New Valley String Band is the result. They take a very serious and scholarly approach to American string music, as in this latest video of Sandy Boys.

Adam says that this is one they love to perform live.

“Sandy Boys is a lively tune that embodies the joyous and celebratory spirit of Appalachian party music. It’s a traditional old time tune that we have played in the band for a long time – a perfect mood lifter at a concert, and a good tune to play for a square dance.”

The tune is included on their debut album, New Valley, which blends familiar and somewhat obscure tunes with their own Nordic sensibilities.

Have a look/listen to Sandy Boys…

Sandy Boys, and the full New Valley project, are available from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from the band at bandcamp.