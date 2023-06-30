San Joaquin video from Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

A third single is available this week from Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, a real bluegrass barnburner from her soon-to-be-released sophomore project with the band.

San Joaquin is a new, old style railroad song which gives Tuttle and her group of bluegrass sharpshooters plenty of space to stretch out. With Molly on guitar, Kyle Tuttle is on banjo, Dom Leslie on mandolin, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, and Shelby Means on bass.

The song is one Molly wrote with Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, which she says was inspired in part by her childhood memories.

“I’ve always loved singing songs about trains and this one takes place in my home state of California. Ketch and I had the idea for writing San Joaquin while looking at a map of different train lines that run through the state. Ketch loves writing geographical songs, and I have many fond memories of road trips taken through the Central Valley when I was a kid, so we dreamed up this story of a wild ride down the San Joaquin railway.”

The music video catches the band in the studio. Those are a lot of lyrics in a short space of time!

The single for San Joaquin is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Be on the lookout for the next album from Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, City of Gold, set for release on July 21 on Nonesuch Records. Pre-orders are enabled now.