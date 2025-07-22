Same Old New Love from Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Posted on by John Lawless

For their new single for Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Billy Blue Records has chosen a tender love song the husband-and-wife bluegrass duo wrote with Dennis Duff. It’s one called Same Old New Love, from their current release, Talk of the Town.

You might think it would be about the two lovebirds’ relationship, but Brooke says that it had a slightly different inspiration.

Same Ole New Love is an original tune co-written with our good friend Dennis Duff. Dennis brought this idea to the table based on the long standing relationship and bond that he’s always shared with his wife, and that same love that he noticed between Darin and me. Through all the ups and downs in life, time and time again, love will always conquer and keep coming back around.”

Support came from the Aldridge’s touring band at the time of the recording, with Darin on guitar, he and Brooke singing, and Cody Kilby on guitar, Jacob Metz on reso-guitar, Samantha Snyder on fiddle, Mark Fain on bass, and Lynn Williams on percussion.

Check it out.

Same Ole New Love, and the full Talk of the Town album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Audio CDs and LPs can be purchased directly from the artists.

