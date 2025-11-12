Sam Zolla to Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Well that didn’t take long…

Just a week ago we shared that Anthony Howell, guitarist with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, was switching to banjo with the band, the instrument most of us have known him for playing. His comment at the time was that they figured it would be easier to find a guitarist with a strong singing voice than someone for banjo.

And so it has! Sam Zolla has just been announced as taking that gig.

Zolla first appeared on the scene as a youngster, playing alongside his brother Ben as The Zolla Boys. Born and raised in Connecticut, Sam started out on mandolin, singing duets with Ben on guitar. With their dad, Larry, on bass, they toured all over the US singing old-style brother duets, and charming audiences as young teens.

In 2022, Sam joined up with Serene Green from Pennsylvania, who were on the hunt for a guitarist, at which he also excelled. Now he is ready to make the jump to Seth and the guys and become a member of Midnight Run.

Of the move he says…

“I am incredibly grateful for my time spent with the guys and gal in Serene Green. I am looking forward to this next chapter with Seth, and am excited to play with this group.”

Howell says that he is very pleased to have Zolla take his old spot.

“I haven’t known Sam long, but I used to watch him and his brother on YouTube. I always had a great respect for their ability to sing brother duets like the Louvin Brothers! Sam is a lot of fun to sing with and I can’t wait to run the roads with him!”

The boss man agrees, and is delighted to welcome Zolla to the band.

“I’m really excited to have Sam coming on board! He’s a great guitar player and an outstanding tenor and lead singer. There’s something special about the vocal blend we’ve got now, and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

You can keep up with tour dates with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run online.