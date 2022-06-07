Sam Jacobs to Broken Compass Bluegrass

West coast bluegrass youth phenoms Broken Compass Bluegrass have announced an addition to the band, growing to a quartet with the inclusion of Sam Jacobs on bass.

When we spoke with the group back in March, fiddler Mei Lin Heirendt told us that they were hopeful of bringing on a fourth this summer, and so it has come to be. Sam will serve as the “old guy” in Broken Compass at 26 years of age, which Heirendt says will be helpful when the teen band has to rent a car.

Jacobs grew up on jazz, but also retained a love for bluegrass from his childhood. He is currently studying recording arts at Chico State University, and says that he is stoked to join this talented band.

“I’m very excited to be playing with Broken Compass Bluegrass. I’ve been a fan and a follower of bluegrass music my whole life, ever since my parents would bring me to festivals as a kid, and to finally be playing bass in a string band is a great feeling. I’ve been so impressed by the musicianship of my band mates, and they’re great people to hang with as well. A perfect combo!

I’m really looking forward to the road that lies ahead for us as a band. I think we have a lot of potential in the festival circuit and I think we’ll start attracting more followers as we play more shows. Going on tour as an opener for a more well-known bluegrass band is something I think could be really great for us too, and something I would like to work towards in the near future.”

Here’s a video of the band before Jacobs joined, with Ben Kaufmann of Yonder Mountain on bass. It’s one written by mandolinist Kyle Ledson called The Bend.

Completing the group is guitarist Django Ruckrich.

You can learn more about Broken Compass Bluegrass, and see their performance schedule, online.