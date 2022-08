Salt River Canyon – new single from Anthony Howell

Anthony Howell, banjo picker with Williamson Branch, has released a new single where he demonstrates his skill on all the bluegrass instruments.

The song is Salt River Canyon, written by his employer and friend, Kevin Williamson, who also sings lead on the track with harmony from Shawn Lane. It’s a fictional story from the old west where the narrator tells of a prospector’s daughter who catches his fancy, and stirs up passions all around.

Howell plays all the instruments and sings a vocal harmony with Kevin and Shawn, showing him to be as strong on mandolin and guitar as we have known him to be with a banjo in his hands.

He says that Salt River Canyon comes from early in Williamson’s career, before Anthony was even born.

“I’ve always loved this song! It was written and first recorded by Kevin Williamson on his debut solo project in ’93, and he was kind enough to let me use it for my new project. I couldn’t be happier with the result!”

Have a listen…

Salt River Canyon is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via GetItPlayed.