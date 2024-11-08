Salmon Lake Park Labor Day Festival move pays off

Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show at the 2024 Salmon Lake Park Fall Bluegrass Festival

After 47 years of an annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival, the owners of Salmon Lake Park in Grapeland, TX, took a chance on moving the date to late October in hopes of some much cooler weather. The choice paid off in record numbers as reported by promoter, Julie Tucker.

Some festival goers credit the cooler temps while others credit the lineup Tucker put together for the 48th Annual Bluegrass Festival. Tucker’s business model is to include new national talent every year, showcasing young bands just getting started, including crowd favorites without forgetting the legends.

Karl Shiflett & Big Country made a return appearance this year after being off the road for many years, and was well received. His talented young band members include his son on guitar, Celebrindal Roberts on fiddle, Randy Lindley on mandolin, Bryan Holifield on banjo, along with other talents rounding out the group. Salmon Lake Park also welcomed the Grascals celebrating their 20th year, along with new Billy Blue recording artist, Caroline Owens. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out closed out the festival with an extended set, playing all the fan requests.

In keeping with tradition, the pre-festival activities included visiting the local elementary school and introducing them to bluegrass music.

2025 festivals at Salmon Lake Park will be as follows: 28th Memorial Day Gospel Bluegrass (May 22-24) and the 49th Annual Fall Bluegrass (October 23-25).