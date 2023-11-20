Sally Sandker Ziesing sings the anthem in DC

At yesterday’s Washington Commanders football game in Landover, MD, Sally Sandker Ziesing, guitarist and vocalist with US Navy Band Country Current, had the honor of singing the national anthem before kickoff. Sally, the daughter of the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, appeared on the field in uniform and did a bang-up job singing The Star Spangled Banner.

Country Current also performed at FedEx Field on Sunday, entertaining attendees as they came into the stadium.

Sally said that it was a great day for she and her family.

“Praise the Lord, it was a monumental blessing to sing the National Anthem at the Commanders/Giants game, and share this moment with my husband, Matthew, our growing baby girl Faye, and representing my country serving as a sailor in the United States Navy.”

Have a look/listen…

She also shared a few photos of the band on stage. Well done, Sally and Country Current!