Sad Songs – new single from Jaelee Roberts

An awful lot has changed for bluegrass vocalist
Jaelee Roberts between the time she signed with Mountain Home Music Company, and started working on her first project with a label, and the album’s imminent release.
When this all started, she was an extremely promising young artist, studying in college, with high hopes for a successful career in music. As the daughter of bluegrass royalty – mandolinist Danny Roberts of The Grascals and Andrea Roberts, former vocalist with Special Consensus and Petticoat Junction, now a top tier artist representative – Jaelee knew the business side of the industry well, even for a teenager.
Now with the recording concluded, and the album,
, due for a May 20 release, Jaelee is the primary vocalist for powerhouse bluegrass headliners Something You Didn’t Count On Sister Sadie, alongside veteran performers Deanie Richardson and Gena Britt, with a string of critically acclaimed singles to her credit.
Today finds the final single before the release of the full project, one called
Sad Songs, written by Chris Harris, Josh Matheny, and Robbie Melton, which Roberts says isn’t actually sad at all.
“I always joke about how happy sad songs make me. Well, it’s not really a joke, because I sure do love them. So when I had the opportunity to record a song with the title
Sad Songs, I just had to do it. My mom actually brought this song to me, because after she heard it, she knew that I would love it — and she was absolutely right! And really, Sad Songs is NOT a sad song! It’s actually the anti-sad song; the lyrics talk about having had enough sad songs, and the melody is upbeat and happy. I think this is such a well-written song with cool plays on words and little rhymes and an awesome bridge — and I’m a sucker for all of that. I hope you love it as much as I do!”
She is supported on the track by Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Alan Bibey on mandolin, Tony Wray on guitar, Jimmy Mattingly on fiddle, and producer Tim Surrett on bass. Kenny and Amanda Smith provide harmony vocals.
Check it out…
Sad Songs is available now for immediate download with a pre-order for the . Radio programmers can get the track via Something You Didn’t Count On album Airplay Direct.
