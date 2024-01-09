Rylan Rissler to Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band

West Virginia’s Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band has decided to go five piece, moving long time banjo picker Troy Stangle to reso-guitar, and bringing 17 year old Rylan Rissler aboard on the five string.

Rylan lives in south central Pennsylvania, and has only been playing banjo for three and a half years. This is his first professional engagement with a band.

Stoney Creek has been playing together for the past two decades, delivering a mix of traditional bluegrass and gospel music. Founding member, bassist, and lead vocalist Libby Files says that, “Rylan is excited to be part of Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band. He was willing to learn whatever we needed.”

And that he, “can also play guitar and switch off to pick fingerstyle on gospel songs. Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band is excited for that.” Rylan took second place on guitar this year at the Deer Creek Fiddlers’ Convention.

Their new young banjo man has been very active on social media, with a number of banjo tunes posted on YouTube, like his version of Ralph Stanley’s Hard Times.

In addition to Rylan, Libby, and Troy, the Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band also includes Kenton “Red” Catlett on guitar and Bob Simmers on mandolin.

Their cover of The Dillards’ There Is A Time got a lot of attention on YouTube last year, including an “atta boy” from Rodney Dillard himself.

You can keep up with their show dates online.