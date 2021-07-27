Russell Moore with Doyle Lawson and Adam Steffey at the Down Home

Here’s a special opportunity for folks in east Tennessee – if they act fast!

This weekend’s two-night engagement with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at The Down Home in Johnson City will feature two special guests in an exciting and uncommon format. In addition to performances featuring 30 years of music from Russell and the guys, Moore will welcome Doyle Lawson and Adam Steffey to share the stage with him on Friday and Saturday evening.

But this won’t be just be the kind of “sit in for a song or two” sort of collaboration we’ve seen many times at festivals and concerts all over the country. After the first set of music from the band, Russell will have one of these bluegrass giants join him for a lengthy on stage discussion, followed by another set of bluegrass.

Imagine the gems that will come from a frank exchange between such veterans of the bluegrass scene. Typically these conversations only occur backstage, at the supper table, or on the phone.

Doyle will join Russell on Friday, July 30, and Adam on Saturday the 31st. Since The Down Home is a small-to-medium sized venue, tickets are limited and advance purchase is highly recommended.