Russell Moore to take guitar spot with Alison Krauss & Union Station

One thing we all learn in the bluegrass world is the inevitability of change. Our favorite bands switch personnel, and even acts that seem perfect are able to revise and develop in new ways that may surprise you at first, but in so doing become even more ideal than before.

Such is today’s announcement, one of the biggest we’ve seen in many years, that Russell Moore, of IIIrd Tyme Out fame, has agreed to take the guitar and vocal spot with Alison Krauss & Union Station for their extensive 2025 tour. They have nearly 75 dates booked, starting in April, running through the end of September, with others likely to be added.

We haven’t seen Alison touring with her bluegrass show in the past decade, and in that time, her previous guitarist, Dan Tyminski, has developed a thriving solo career with his own band. So when it was time to get the band back together again, one seat was empty.

How does one replace one of the most dynamic and recognizable male voices in bluegrass? AKUS isn’t the sort of group where you go pick up some super talented kid just out of school that nobody’s heard of. They needed someone as established as they are, with top talents like Jerry Douglas, Ron Block, and Barry Bales on stage.

So she figured she would start at the top and see what Russell would say. When we spoke to him recently, he said it came like a bolt out of the blue. And it’s quite a story.

“I got a text message from Alison asking if I had time to have a conversation by phone. That’s all that it said. That was surprising, even though I know Alison and have known her for years, but we didn’t stay in touch. I didn’t even know she had my number.

So we set up a time to talk, and after a couple of cordial niceties, she popped the question. I’m glad I was sitting down at the time. I thought, ‘wow… this was the farthest thing from my mind.’ It started out like a bomb, and has only gotten more explosive since then.

My mind, as always, was on IIIrd Tyme Out. That’s where I was at.

As we talked she explained what was going on with AKUS, and asked if I would be interested in filling this position. I had to slow down and process the question, and think through all the pros and cons. After over 30 years with 3TO, and all the struggles associated with that, I’ve worked really hard to keep the band together. There is a legacy here, and there are things I still want to accomplish with them.

I knew I was not going to give up 3TO. My concern was how can I do this and keep the band together. And it took several steps in a conversation. I told her that I just wouldn’t give up 3TO – that’s how much the band mans to me.

She said, ‘no, no, no… I’m not asking you to do that. The other guys all have things they do outside the band.’

So I called Jerry to talk about this. I wanted to know, ‘how do I do this.’ He said, ‘You just do both. Like I do, like Barry does, like Ron does.’ He didn’t think it was an issue.

But I was thinking that I wanted to keep this edition of 3TO together. They’re just top players, and the ensemble really clicks, and I didn’t want to have to lose this group to do this record and tour.

I expressed these concerns to Alison, and said that I needed to talk to my guys. My wife was already in support of me making this move, and she was all in.”

Russell and IIIrd Tyme Out are pretty close to the top of the heap among touring bluegrass bands, and as he said, the current group is exceptional. Longtime mandolinist Wayne Benson has been with him since the end of 1992, and banjo man Keith McKinnon has been on board for several years, as has fiddler Nathan Aldridge, while the newest member, Colton Baker on bass has joined more recently.

Moore waited until a time when he could talk to his bandmates with no distractions to bring up this big change.

“I finally got a situation where I could talk to all the guys, and it was so funny because they all had their eyes glued on me, except Nathan, who was looking down with a weird smile on my face. He said, ‘Man.. until just now I thought you were pulling our leg, just messing with us.’

The guys all said that they needed to talk with their wives and family, concerning finances and such. They all expressed that I’ve worked long and hard in this business, and deserve it, and should absolutely take advantage of this opportunity.

That’s what I needed – their support. You go do this, don’t worry about us. We’ll be here when you get back. Of course, anything can happen, but they all gave me their blessings, their support, and their commitment to 3TO when I get back from touring with Alison.

It finally came down to, why wouldn’t I do it? There was nothing checked off on that side of the ledger. It was all up to me. Is this something I want to do. And yeah… it is something I want to do.”

As soon as he brought an affirmative answer back to Alison, Russell was in the studio.

And Krauss tells us that she didn’t regret her decision for a moment.

“I always knew Russell was great, but recording with him was nothing short of completely shocking. I felt like a kid hearing him coming through the speakers, and am now reminded again of just how great the talent is that bluegrass music has always offered.

His parts on this record have inspired all of us in the band, and we couldn’t be any happier he said yes to recording and touring with us. The top of my head burst into flames when he started singing the first song.”

IIIrd Tyme Out fans shouldn’t despair of seeing their favorite band out on the road. They will continue touring until the AKUS shows start in April next year.

“Any time I’m not with AKUS, we’ll be looking to book shows for 3TO, except for next December which I always like to take off.”

It’s also highly likely that when he returns to full time touring with IIIrd Tyme Out, Moore’s visibility from the AKUS tour, and its concomitant media attention, will enhance their position in the market.

“My hope and my desire is that my increased exposure through AKUS can elevate what I want to keep doing with 3TO. That’s one of the benefits of doing this tour with Alison. And I know that some of the fans of the band will come out to see me with AKUS.

Bluegrass fans are wonderful people, and our 3TO fans in particular. They support us whatever we do, and I know they will support this move.”

Russell also pondered a bit on what a different experience this would be from being in charge of his own band.

“It’s going to be a different touring life than my more than 33 years with 3TO. When I was a side man, with Doyle Lawson, I didn’t hold the key to the car – I just rode in it. Same when I went out with the Earls of Leicester a few years ago. I didn’t have to worry about booking, or taking care of travel and accommodations. I just had to show up with my instrument and sing and play. That was pretty cool for a few days after being a bandleader for so long. It can occupy you 24/7.

This will be more like that. A more intense schedule of rehearsals and traveling, but the details will be taken care of.”

Right now, Moore is studying up and practicing a set of songs that Alison has sent him, to be ready for pre-tour rehearsals next year. AKUS has recorded a great deal of material, and she tries to includes songs from each album on stage.

Russell says that he holds all of his new bandmates in the highest esteem, and will be seeing himself as in support of Alison when out with her.

“All of them are at the absolute top of their field, and their interpretations of songs are immaculate.

I will sing some lead vocals on the set list. But if you want to hear me sing 3TO material, you’ll have to go see me with IIIrd Tyme Out.”

He even expressed some trepidation, taking on a role so well established over many years, and singing songs long associated with Tyminski. Russell said he sure didn’t want to disappoint anyone.

We don’t see that as a likelihood given Moore’s immense talent and experience.

In conclusion, he waxed reflective.

“I’m livin’ the dream. I’ve been so fortunate for 40 years to play music I love for a living. I wouldn’t change many things at all. It’s been a great ride, and I would have been happy had this never come up. I’m as happy playing music with the guys in 3TO as I have ever been. They are all a part of my heart, and I love them like brothers.

So this new opportunity is just a new blessing, and I’m very content with the decision.”

AKUS tour dates announced for 2025 include:

Thursday, April 17, 2025 | The Louisville Palace | Louisville, KY*

Friday, April 18, 2025 | The Louisville Palace | Louisville, KY*

Saturday, April 19, 2025 | Mershon Auditorium | Columbus, OH*

Friday, April 25, 2025 | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park | Atlanta, GA

Saturday, April 26, 2025 | Live Oak Bank Pavilion | Wilmington, NC

Sunday, April 27, 2025 | Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Cary, NC

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | Bell Auditorium | Augusta, GA

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | The Adderley Amphitheater | Tallahassee, FL

Friday, May 2, 2025 | The Wharf Amphitheater | Orange Beach, AL

Saturday, May 3, 2025 | Brandon Amphitheater | Brandon, MS

Sunday, May 4, 2025 | BJCC Concert Hall | Birmingham, AL

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 | Orpheum Theatre | Memphis, TN

Monday, May 12, 2025 | First Security Amphitheater | Little Rock, AR

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | The Criterion | Oklahoma City, OK

Thursday, May 15, 2025 | Saint Louis Music Park | Maryland Heights, MO

Friday, May 16, 2025 | Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR

Saturday, May 17, 2025 | Starlight Theatre | Kansas City, MO

Thursday, May 29, 2025 | Smart Financial Centre | Sugar Land, TX

Friday, May 30, 2025 | Whitewater Amphitheater | New Braunfels, TX

Saturday, May 31, 2025 | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 | PNC Pavilion | Cincinnati, OH

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 | Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater | Decatur, IL

Friday, June 6, 2025 | BMO Pavilion | Milwaukee, WI

Saturday, June 7, 2025 | The Chicago Theatre | Chicago, IL

Sunday, June 8, 2025 | The Ledge | Waite Park, MN

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | Vetter Stone Amphitheater | Mankato, MN

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | Bayfront Festival Park | Duluth, MN

Friday, June 13, 2025 | McGrath Amphitheatre | Cedar Rapids, IA

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | Denny Sanford Premier Center | Sioux Falls, SD

Sunday, June 15, 2025 | The Astro Amphitheater | Omaha, NE

Monday, June 16, 2025 | Hartman Arena | Park City, KS

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

Friday, June 20, 2025 | Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

Saturday, June 21, 2025 | Kit Carson Park | Taos, NM

Friday, July 11, 2025 | Arizona Financial Theatre | Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, July 12, 2025 | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | San Diego, CA

Sunday, July 13, 2025 | Greek Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | Santa Barbara Bowl | Santa Barbara, CA

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | The Mountain Winery | Saratoga, CA

Friday, July 18, 2025 | Grand Theatre | Reno, NV

Saturday, July 19, 2025 | Redding Civic Auditorium | Redding, CA

Sunday, July 20, 2025 | Edgefield Amphitheater | Troutdale, OR

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | Wine Country Amphitheater | Walla Walla, WA

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden | Boise, ID

Saturday, July 26, 2025 | Theatre at the Brick | Bozeman, MT

Sunday, July 27, 2025 | BECU Live at Northern Quest | Airway Heights, WA

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | Grey Eagle Resort & Casino | Calgary, AB

Thursday, July 31, 2025 | TCU Place | Saskatoon, SK

Friday, August 1, 2025 | Centennial Concert Hall | Winnipeg, MB

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | Massey Hall | Toronto, ON

Thursday, August 21, 2025 | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park | Indianapolis, IN

Friday, August 22, 2025 | Ascend Amphitheater | Nashville, TN

Saturday, August 23, 2025 | The Tennessee Theatre | Knoxville, TN

Sunday, August 24, 2025 | The Tennessee Theatre | Knoxville, TN

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium | Chattanooga, TN

Thursday, August 28, 2025 | The Dome | Virginia Beach, VA

Friday, August 29, 2025 | Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront | Richmond, VA

Saturday, August 30, 2025 | Earl Scruggs Music Festival | Mill Spring, NC +

Saturday, September 6, 2025 | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre | Sterling Heights, MI

Sunday, September 7, 2025 | Jacobs Pavilion | Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 | Wolf Trap | Vienna, VA++

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark | Philadelphia, PA

Friday, September 12, 2025 | Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | Veterans Memorial Auditorium | Providence, RI

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | Leader Bank Pavilion | Boston, MA

Friday, September 19, 2025 | BankNH Pavilion | Gilford, NH

Saturday, September 20, 2025 | The Green at Shelburne Museum | Shelburne, VT

Sunday, September 21, 2025 | Artpark Mainstage Theater | Lewiston, NY

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | Salem Civic Center | Salem, VA

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | Credit One Stadium | Charleston, SC

Friday, September 26, 2025 | The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL

Saturday, September 27, 2025 | The BayCare Sound | Clearwater, FL

Sunday, September 28, 2025 | Hard Rock Live | Hollywood, FL

*denotes Special Guest TBD, all other dates featuring Special Guest Willie Watson

+denotes tickets already on sale on the festival website

++denotes artist pre-sale happening February 11, 2025 followed by public on-sale

Tickets for these dates can be purchased now from the Alison Krauss web site.