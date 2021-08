Rural Rhythm Records remembers Steve Gulley

Rural Rhythm Records has created a video to mark the one year anniversary of the passing of bluegrass artist, producer, songwriter, and radio host, Steve Gulley. We lost Steve on August 18 of 2020 to a terribly aggressive pancreatic cancer at only 57 years of age.

Steve was not only an artist of the highest level, he was a good friend to many people in the bluegrass world, from fellow musicians and songwriters to fans who he saw regularly on the festival circuit. Those connections extended into the business side of the music, and to Sam Passamano who heads up Rural Rhythm Records, who organized this tribute video in Steve’s memory. It takes the form of a panel discussion, with Sam, his wife, Pam, Ronnie Reno, and Michael Jonathan, host of the Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour.

The video runs about twenty minutes, and recounts Gulley’s life in bluegrass, the personality of the man behind the music, and the impact of his enduring Christian faith. Fans and friends will want to watch and remember how much we lost a year ago.