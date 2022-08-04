Running Wild Again from Fireside Collective

Skip to content
Mountain Home Music has a new single today for Fireside Collective, from their album , due to hit tomorrow. Across The Divide
For this last pre-release single, they have chosen a nice, mid-tempo number written by guitarist Joe Cicero called
Running Wild Again. The Collective takes it at an easy lope as Joe sings about some of the lessons most young folks need to learn on their way to wisdom.
Or as he puts it…
“It’s a tune that shines a light on some of the lows that come with living the high life. There’s an introspection about why we end up running toward things that we know, in the end, aren’t good for us. The lucky ones break the cycle. The rest of us just end up ”Running Wild Again.'”
He is supported by regular bandmates Jesse Iaquinto on mandolin, Alex Genova on banjo, Tommy Maher on reso-guitar, and Carson White on bass.
Check out
Running Wild Again…
The new album is a result of Fireside Collective’s response to the pandemic, when things looked quite bleak for musical artists worldwide. Iaquinto says that the COVID restrictions of 2020 ended up having a powerful impact on how
Across The Divide took shape.
“When the world shut down and the music industry came to a halt, we decided to head to a cabin in the Smoky Mountains. We didn’t know when we’d be back on the road, or what touring would look like, but we knew if we kept creating music, it would be the best way to ensure we could return to playing music. Over the course of three days, we began arranging the songs that would become a part of our fourth studio album.
It’s a celebration of the journey from the familiar world into the unknown, and back into recognizable territory, but with new understanding. The songs speak of love, loss, fear and the comfort of home. The days in the studio were as much an outpouring of emotions as they were a recording project. We crossed over lines and explored new territory, while never forgetting the road that led us to where we are today.”
Across The Divide releases on August 5 when it will be available from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-saves and adds are enabled now online.
Radio programmers will find the tracks at
AirPlay Direct.
