Running video from Dunlap & Mabe

Bell Buckle Records has released a music video for the current single by Dunlap & Mabe, taken from their upcoming album, Horses & Horsepower.

Based in the Washington, DC area, Dunlap & Mabe are Jack Dunlap on guitar and lead vocals, and Robert Mabe on banjo, assisted by Mason Wright on fiddle and Alex Kimble on bass. Jack and Robert are both touring pros of many years’ experience who hooked up together in 2019 to perform and record their own original material.

The single is one written by Jack Dunlap called Running, which he says is based on lessons from his own life.

“Running is a song I wrote about my tendencies to procrastinate and leave things until the last minute. It works along with someone who travels for work like a musician or a truck driver, and the life of constantly going and working towards the next destination.”

Additional support on this track comes from Danny Knicely on mandolin.

They shot the music video during a gig at Bluegrass in the Barn at Capon Crossing Farm in Hampshire County, WV, including all the folks who showed up for the music that night.

Check it out…

Running is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.