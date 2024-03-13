Runaway Traveler – new single from Chandler Beavers

Posted on by John Lawless

West Virginia mandolinist Chandler Beavers has a new single on offer, the first since his 2023 album, 4:09.

Beavers works these days as a member of rockin’ jamgrass band Alabaster Boxer, and with country artist Colby T Helms.

Like most of the music he records, this latest single, Runaway Traveler, is a bluegrass mandolin instrumental Chandler has written. Strong studio support comes from Trey Hensley on guitar, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Jeremiah Gilmer on banjo, and Lara Swanson on bass.

The tune has a clever melody with plenty of space for all these fine pickers to show off their chops.

Have a listen…

Runaway Traveler is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

