Runaway Traveler – new single from Chandler Beavers

West Virginia mandolinist Chandler Beavers has a new single on offer, the first since his 2023 album, 4:09.

Beavers works these days as a member of rockin’ jamgrass band Alabaster Boxer, and with country artist Colby T Helms.

Like most of the music he records, this latest single, Runaway Traveler, is a bluegrass mandolin instrumental Chandler has written. Strong studio support comes from Trey Hensley on guitar, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Jeremiah Gilmer on banjo, and Lara Swanson on bass.

The tune has a clever melody with plenty of space for all these fine pickers to show off their chops.

Runaway Traveler is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.