Runaway Train – new single from The Travelin’ McCourys

New music today from The Travelin’ McCourys!

It’s a new song written by Ronnie McCoury, Del McCoury, and Pat McLaughlin called Runaway Train, and it’s played and sung with precisely the speed and abandon that the title suggests. Ronnie McCoury takes the lead vocal, with support from brother Rob on banjo, Jason Carter on fiddle, Alan Bartram on bass, and Cody Kilby on guitar.

Though the Travelin’ McCourys do occasionally drift into a jamgrass sound, this one is hard driving bluegrass, with superb solos from all involved.

Check it out…

The guys are deeply involved now with preparations for their big DelFest weekend in May. See full details about that on the official DelFest web site.

Runaway Train is available now from popular download and streaming services online.