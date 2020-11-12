Run Run Rudolph drops for Colebrook Road

Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records has released their first entry in the 2020 bluegrass Christmas sweepstakes, with a new single from Pennsylvania’s Colebrook Road.
The guys have put together an acoustic treatment of
, Chuck Berry’s whimsical holiday favorite from 1958. Originally cut in Berry’s trademark rock n roll style, Colebrook Road gives it a touch of grass, and retains the groovin’ rock format for the first half of the track, before breaking out into a full bluegrass romp. Run Run Rudolph
Those who well remember the Chuck Berry version will get a chuckle from how vocalist Jesse Eisenbise tweaks the lyrics to fit a bluegrass telling of this story of young children expressing their Christmas gift wishes – and their need for speed from Santa’s lead reindeer!
Despite this song’s perennial popularity, it wasn’t a big hit when first released. But over the years,
Run Run Rudolph has been among the most covered modern holiday classics.
Have a listen to how Colebrook Road interprets it.
Run Run Rudolph from Colebrook Road is widely available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.
