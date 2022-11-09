Run – new single from Marija and Billy Droze

Skip to content
RBR Entertainment has a new single on offer from two of their artists, the bluegrass singing Nashville couple, Marija and Billy Droze.
It’s a George Strait song from 2001 called
, written by Anthony Smith and Tony Lane, the debut single from Strait’s platinum album, Run The Road Less Traveled. The lyrics describe the different ways a lover might return to the object of her affection.
Growing up in Lithuania, Marija recalled this one well from her teen years, but wasn’t sure it was a good fit for her first project for RBR. Once she and Billy started discussing it as a duet, all uncertainties died away.
Billy says that this track was almost effortless in the studio, except for the high notes he had to hit.
“Singing with my wife is always a natural and welcome opportunity. It just works for me. The song was vocally a little rangy, but I was willing to get on up there so Marija could soar with her effortless, angelic voice. She really knocked this one out of the park.
This song recorded itself like it was supposed to happen. It naturally had a crawl to it that matched Scott Vestal’s banjo to a T. The initial acoustic rhythm track played by Jason Roller was literally perfect. Adding the haunting fiddles by Tim Crouch mimicking the original electric guitar riff from the country version was brilliant, and Josh Swift’s dobro was just icing on the cake!”.
Check it out…
VIDEO
Run is available now for download purchase from the RBR Entertainment web site. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.
The song will also appear on Marija’s upcoming album,
Maria With A J.
