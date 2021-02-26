Ruby Still Falls from Milan Miller

Skip to content
We’re always happy to see a new single from
Milan Miller. Even before listening for the first time, we can be sure that the song will be clever, crisply written, and performed to a high standard.
And so it is with his latest,
, a modern day murder ballad authored with his long time co-writer, Beth Husband, and released today on the Ruby Still Falls Melton & Miller label. Like most of the slaying songs in the bluegrass tradition, it involves a jilted lover taking his revenge, but instead of a mournful dirge, this one tells the story with a fast talking lyric.
Milan plays guitar and sings lead, with Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Buddy Melton on bass and harmony vocals, and Seth Taylor on mandolin and banjo.
You can hear the song in this lyric video – you’ll need to read along to catch all the words as they fly by.
Ruby Still Falls is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.
